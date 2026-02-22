'Showed shamelessness': PM Modi slams Congress over shirtless protest at India AI Summit

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated India’s first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, along with the Meerut Metro stretch between Meerut South and Modipuram. He dedicated projects worth approximately Rs 12,930 crore to the nation, marking a major milestone in improving regional connectivity and urban transport.

Viksit UP, viksit Bharat

Addressing the public, PM Modi said, “Viksit UP, Viksit Bharat is gaining momentum.”

He highlighted that projects undertaken by his government do not face delays, contrasting it with previous administrations. “Earlier governments were busy with scams and corruption, but under the BJP, development has been the only priority,” he added.

PM Modi’s sharp attack on Congress

The Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, saying, “The Congress has continuously obstructed Parliament and created chaos. They show hatred not just for me but even insult my family. Their actions at the AI Global Summit broke all norms. This is gandi aur nangi soch dirty and shameless thinking.”

He noted that Congress’s behavior surprised even its allies, who distanced themselves from the party’s conduct. PM Modi emphasised the benefits of the new metro and RRTS connectivity for the people of Meerut and surrounding regions.

He noted that women will play key roles in the metro project, highlighting the government’s focus on nari shakti and inclusive development.

Focus on development, not politics

“The BJP’s focus has always been development,” PM Modi said, urging the opposition to let progress take precedence. He stated that the new transport projects will ease commuting, enhance urban mobility, and strengthen law and order, giving citizens a direct experience of the government’s commitment to building a modern and connected India.