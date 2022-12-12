UPMSP UP Board Exam 2023: Date sheet to release soon | check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UPMSP UP Board Exam 2023: Date sheet to release soon

UPMSP UP Board 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 soon. The board can soon make an announcement for the exam dates. Once, the board announces the date sheet for the up board 2023 exam, it will be made available on the official website. Students then will be able to download it from the official website. Meanwhile, the students are eagerly waiting for the date sheet to get released.

According to the media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) can release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 in the first week of January 2023. The UP Board is also anticipated to release the date sheet this month. The date sheet will be uploaded on the official website upmsp.edu.in for the students. According to the news reports, over 58 lakh candidates have registered for the up board 2023 exam.

Know how to check and download the UP Board Date Sheet for classes 10 and 12.

Step 1. Go to the official website Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link 'UP Board Exam 2023 date sheet.' Step 3. On the new page, choose class 10 or 12 to view the date sheet. Step 4. Download the date sheet and take a printout for the future.

Candidates must practice sample papers, model papers and previous year's papers for better preparation. Cover the whole syllabus before the exam to score more. Students will be updated here too when the UP Board Date Sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be uploaded. The direct link will also be provided for the students to check and download.

The Bihar board last week released the date for classes 10 and 12. it is expected that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) will also release the date sheet soon for the students.

Also Read: CBSE Board 2023: Date sheet for class 10 and 12 on cbse.nic.in

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Registration process to begin soon | date sheet this week?