Follow us on Image Source : PTI RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023 date sheet to release soon | check latest updates

RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) can soon make an announcement for the class 10 and 12 board exam 2023 date sheet. As per news reports, the board can soon release the full exam schedule on the official website for the students. Once, the date sheet gets released students will be able to download it from the official website. The official notice will be uploaded on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students are advised to visit the social media pages of the Rajasthan board and the school education minister to stay updated on the latest development on the exam schedule. As per the news reports, the board is preparing to publish the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exam 2023. It means that the Rajasthan Board can soon release the full exam schedule.

How to check and download the date sheet from the official website.

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Step 2. On the homepage or in the latest news section click on the link 'RBSE class 10, 12 date sheet.' Step 3. The date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be displayed on the new tab. Step 4. Save and download the Rajasthan Board date sheet for classes 10 and 12.

Students can also take a printout for the date sheet for the future. To score more in the examination, students must cover the whole syllabus. The information regarding the exam will be conveyed to the candidates through the school. In case of any doubt, candidates may reach their respective schools. CBSE board is also expected to release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12. The direct link for the date sheet will be provided here too. In the last week, the Bihar board released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12.

Also Read | RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023: Date sheet soon on this website, check exam date

Also Read | RBSE Board Exam 2023: Date sheet to be available on this website, see how to download