RBSE Board Exam 2023: Date sheet to be available on this website, see how to download

RBSE Board Exam 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon announce the dates for Board Exams 2023. The notification for the date sheet is still awaited. Once, the date sheet gets uploaded to the official website of RBSE, students will be able to download it from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The direct link will be provided to students to check and download the date sheet and other important test materials for exam preparation.

The board for Rajasthan Education will release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 together. However, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has not given any update regarding the same. As per the news reports, the Rajasthan board exams can be conducted from the last week of February 2022. Students can read the important updates regarding the Rajasthan Board 2023 from here too.

The syllabus for the Rajasthan Board Exam 2022 was reduced because of Covid. However, students have to prepare the whole syllabus for Board Examination 2023. According to the news reports, the syllabus for the Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 will not be reduced and to stay the same. The board also notified the students about the exam syllabus. Soon, the board can announce the release date for the date sheet.

Know how to check and download the RBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet:

Step 1. Visit the official website of RBSE- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link 'RBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet'.

Step 3. The date sheet will be displayed on the new window.

Step 4. You can save and download the date sheet for the future.

The date sheet will be available in pdf format. You can also take a printout for future reference. Students are advised to save and note down their login credentials. You will need your login credentials while checking and downloading the exam results.

