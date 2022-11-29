JEE Main 2023: NTA likely to release exam dates this week, know registration process and direct link

Follow us on Image Source : JEE MAIN 2023 JEE Main 2023: NTA soon to announce exam dates

JEE Main 2023: Students are waiting for so long for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA has not announced the full schedule for the JEE Main 2023 yet. As per news reports, National Testing Agency (NTA) can announce the exam dates and the full schedule for the registration process this week. However, no official confirmation has been received from the administering body of the JEE.

For the past few years, following the trend, NTA announce the exam dates in the latest week of November or the first week of December. Once, the schedule is out candidates will be able to register for the JEE Main 2023 on the official website of JEE Main i,e. jeemain.nta.nic.

National Testing Agency holds this exam in two sessions. The first session is conducted in the month of January before the Board Exams. The second session is held in the month of April after the successful completion of Board Exams. This year, nearly 9.6 lakh students are expected to appear for this examination.

NTA is anticipated to release the registration-cum-application form in the last week of November or the first week of December. Students are advised to visit the official website of JEE Main to stay updated regarding the exam dates and the schedule. 10-15 days prior to the exam, NTA can release the admit card of the candidates on the official website. Students should note that they must download their admit card in time to avoid the last-minute rush.

With this, as per the general guidelines of NTA, candidates appearing for the examination must carry their admit cards with them. Without admit card students will not be able to mark their presence on the test. For downloading the admit card, students will need their login credentials. They are advised to note down their login credentials while registering for future reference.

Also Read: UP Board 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023: Date sheet likely to release soon

Also Read: Allahabad University: Students on protest against varsity over fee hike