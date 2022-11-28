UP Board 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023: Date sheet likely to release soon; know how to check, download

Follow us on Image Source : UP BOARD 10, 12 EXAM DATES 2023 UP Board 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023

UP Board 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release the date sheet for class 10, 12 UP Board Exams 2023 on its official website. It is expected that the board can announce the test schedule for the students soon. However, no notification from the board has been received yet. Once, the test schedule is released, students will be able to check and download it from the official website of the board. Till now, the board has not given an indication for the date sheet announcement date for UP Board 2023. As per media reports, the date sheet can be released in the last week of November 2022 or in the first week of December 2022.

According to some speculations, the UP Board Exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12 can be conducted in March 2023. For the ease of the students preparing for the up board examination 2023, the model paper is available on the official website of the board. Registration for more than 55 lakh students has been done for the 2023 UP Board Exams. Board can soon declare the announcement date for the exam schedule mentioning the date and duration.

How to check and download the date sheet for class 10, 12 UP Board Exams 2023:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the board.

Step 2. On the homepage, check for the Class 10 or 12 UP Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet.

Step 3. Click on the link, and a pdf file will get displayed in the new window.

Step 4. You can save and download the date sheet from here.

Step 5. In the future, you can take a printout of the date sheet.

According to media reports, the UP Board Exam 2023 can be held in two shifts. Recently, the model papers were uploaded to the official website of the board. Students can check the model papers for preparation.

