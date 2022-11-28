GATE Exam 2023: Date sheet out on gate.iitk.ac.in, exams starting from February 04

Follow us on Image Source : GATE EXAM 2023 Gate Exam 2023 Date Sheet Released

Gate Exam 2023: The date sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 Exam is out now. The branch-wise schedule was released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur). Students can now check and download the exam schedule from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. February 4, 5, 11 and 12 are set for the examination as per the subjects.

Students were waiting for the GATE Exam 2023 date sheet. Now, the date sheet has been released by the IIT Kanpur. It is available on the official website of the GATE. As per the exam schedule, the test will be conducted in two shifts; morning and evening. The exams are set to start on February 04, 2023. The duration for the forenoon and afternoon shift is 09:00 Am to 12:30 PM and 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM. The two-session examination will be conducted as per the various subject.

The admit card for the stated exam will be released on February 23. Candidates are advised to download their admit card in time to avoid the last-minute rush and site crash. To get more updates, you must stay updated with the official website.

Date Time Subject February 04, 2023 Forenoon Shift Afternoon Shift CS AR, ME February 05, 2023 Forenoon Shift Afternoon Shift EE, ES, XH BM, CY, EC. February 11, 2023 Forenoon Shift Afternoon Shift GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL AE, AE, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF February 12, 2023 Forenoon Shift Afternoon Shift CE1, ST CE2, MN

How to check and download GATE Exam 2023 Date Sheet:

Step 1. Visit the official website of GATE - gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link GATE Exam 2023 Date Sheet

Step 3. The Date sheet will get displayed on the new window.

Step 4. Candidates can check and download the date sheet for the future.

Other information related to their reporting time, exam center, exam hall and more will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates can pursue postgraduate programs through GATE Examination. Generally, the GATE Exam is conducted at IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IISc Bangalore.

