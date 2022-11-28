CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Exam schedule to release soon, see how to download date sheet

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE CLASS 10, 12 BOARD EXAM 2023 CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023

Highlights CBSE Class 10, 12 Date sheet for Board Exams 2023 is likely to be released this week.

The date sheet for class 10, 12 board exam 2023 will be available on the official website.

CBSE can soon make an announcement regarding the exam schedule.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: The date sheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam is awaited. As per reports, CBSE can soon make an announcement regarding the exam schedule. It is said that the board will upload the date sheet for CBSE Board Exams 2023 by this week. Students who are waiting for the exam schedule will be able to check and download the date sheet from the official website. According to the latest announcement by the CBSE, the exams for Class 10 and 12 will commence on February 15, 2023. Still, students are waiting for the full schedule to get uploaded on the site.

It is said that the practical examinations are underway for the CBSE-affiliated board. Projects and internal evaluation are going parallel with the practical examinations. Once, the date schedule is uploaded on the official website, students will be able to check and download it. It is advised that students must download and take a printout of the date sheet for tracking the exam dates as per their chosen subjects.

Know how to check and download the CBSE 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet:

Step 1. First, visit the official website of CBSE i,e. cbse.gov.in.

Step 2. Go to the homepage and check for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date sheet 2023.

Step 3. Click on the link.

Step 4. After clicking, the date sheet for the examination will be displayed.

Step 5. You can check and download the PDF for the date sheet.

Step 6. Take a printout of the test schedule for your ease.

For the students, CBSE can release the date sheet 90 to 80 days prior to the exams. Earlier, the Board announced that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam will start on February 15, 2023.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Exam dates declaration soon, NTA likely to make announcement by next week

Also Read: Bihar: School students open bank to inculcate saving habits