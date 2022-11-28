JEE Main 2023: Exam dates declaration soon, NTA likely to make announcement by next week

Follow us on Image Source : JEE MAIN 2023 EXAM DATE AND TIME JEE Main 2023 Exam Date And Time

JEE Main 2023: The exam schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is expected to be declared soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to reports, the NTA can release the exam schedule by next week. The registration process for JEE Main 2023 is likely to commence in the first week of December 2022. The notification for JEE Main 2023 exam dates and time can be released in the last week of November 2022.

Students should note that the JEE main examinations are carried out in two sessions. As per the latest trend, the first session of JEE Main is expected to be conducted in January 2023. The second session for JEE Main 2023 could take place in April 2023 after the successful completion of Board Exams 2023.

Registrations for the January process can start from the first week of December 2022. The registration process for the JEE Main includes various steps. Filing the application form, uploading the documents and fee payment are the key stages for applying to appear in the examination.

Students who passed class 12 last year and this year are eligible for JEE Main 2023. Even, the students who will appear in the Board Exams 2023 will also be eligible for this test. After the declaration of the exam dates and time, NTA will upload the syllabus. Through JEE Main, students will be able to pursue B.Tech, B.E, B.Arch and B.Plan courses offered at national institutes.

The application form, syllabus, and admit card for the stated exam will be uploaded on the official website i,e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is advised, that students must take the printout of the application form for the future. For syllabus and exam pattern, students can check last year's paper.

