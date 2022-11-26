BPSC Exam Date 2022: The test schedule for 67th mains exam is out, check here

Follow us on Image Source : BPSC 67TH MAINS EXAM DATE 2022 BPSC 67th Mains Exam Date 2022

BPSC Exam Date 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission 67th Mains Exam is going to be conducted in December 2022. The test schedule for this exam is out now. Candidates who have cleared prelims are now eligible for the mains exam. This exam schedule is now available on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates must fill out the application form for attempting the test. The Application for the mains exam is available on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission. The eligible candidates can fill out the form for appearing in the mains exam. This application form was released on November 17. Whereas, the registration process commenced on November 21. You can check the exam schedule here on this website too.

BPSC 67th Mains Exam Date 2022, See Here

Exam Date Exam Time Subject 29 December 2022 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM General Studies- Paper 1 General Studies- Paper 2 30 December 2022 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM General Hindi 31 December 2022 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM Optional subject

Paper- 1 and Paper- 2 for general studies will be conducted on 29 December 2022 from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM respectively. The exam for General Hindi will be conducted on 30 December 2022 from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM. For the optional subject, the exam will be held on 31 December 2022.

The admit card for this exam will be released soon. Notice will be uploaded on the official website regarding the admit card. Candidates should stay updated on the official website for the latest updates. Bihar public service commission's 67th mains exam will be conducted in a total of 3 stages. Prelims, mains and interview rounds are the key stages for this examination.

