HTET 2022 Admit Card to release today, know how to check and download here

HTET 2022 Admit Card will be available on the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana. On November 26, the admit card for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test is scheduled to release. According to the BSEH Chairman Dr. VP Yadav, the HTET exams will be held on December 3 and 4 this year. Applicants can check and download their admit card from the official website bseh.org.in. On November, 25 (Friday) the official notice was released regarding the admit card.

As per the information provided in the official notice, a total of 3,05,717 candidates are going to appear for this examination in 504 centers. 2,18,033 women, 87,678 men and 06 transgender have enrolled for HTET 2022 exam. For the level- 1 (PRT) exam, 42,888 women, 17,904 men and 02 transgender have applied. The statistics for the level- 2 (TGT) exam are 1,07,040 women, 42,387 men and 03 transgender. 68,105 women, 27,387 men and 01 transgender will be appearing for the level-3 (PGT) exam.

Know How To Check And Download HTET 2022, Admit Card:

1. Go to the official website of BSEH i,e. bseh.org.in.

2. Click on the link HTET 2022 Admit Card provided on the Homepage.

3. Candidates will need their important credentials to check their admit cards.

4. After, submitting the credentials the HTET 2022 Admit Card will appear.

5. You can save and download your HTET 2022 Admit Card for the future.

According to the official notice, the level- 3 exams will be conducted on December, 3 (Saturday) at 327 centers from 03:00 PM to 05:30 PM. Level- 2 exams will be held on December, 4 (Sunday) at 504 centers from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. For, level- 3, candidates have to appear at their allocated centers on December, 4 (Sunday) from 03:00 PM to 05:30 PM.

