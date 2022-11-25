DU admissions 2022: Round 2 Allotment List out, check on du.ac.in for CW, ECA and Sports Quota

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Delhi University Admissions 2022 Round 2 Allotment List Released

DU Admissions 2022 : Delhi University has released the allotment list for round 2 of admissions. The new step was awaited for so long. The Round 2 Allotment list is for the CW, ECA and Sports Quota. The round 2 allotment list is released on the official websites. The list is available on the admission portal of the University. Students can check and download the list from du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

The shortlisted students can now accept and seal their seats for the colleges. Applicants should note that the list released by Delhi University is for CW, ECA and Sports categories. After the seat acceptance, students must report this to their respective allotted colleges. The ECA admission includes 14 categories for admission apart from the general merit list. This includes dance, music, creative writing, debate, quiz, theatre, Yoga, NCC, fine arts, NSS and more followed by several sub-categories. Delhi University also provides a sports quota to the students. Widows and Children of Defence Personnel can also take benefit through the Quota.

How to check and download the Round 2 Allotment List, See Here-

1. First, Go to the official website of DU (admission.uod.ac.in).

2. Click on the link Round 2 Allotment List, provided on the homepage.

3. Look for your name under CW, ECA and Sports Quota.

4. You can also save and download this list for the future.

After accepting the seat, students may report this to the allotted colleges. The next step includes the submission of the required documents and fee payment. For these steps, the link will be provided on the portal of the university. Earlier, on November 23, the spot round seat allocation result for DU UG Admissions 2022 was released.

ALSO READ: DU admissions 2022: Process through 'spot allocation' to commence from November 20