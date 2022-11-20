Delhi University admissions: Over 59,000 students secure admission after third round of seat allotment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The first round of spot allocation starts from November 21 to November 22 and the allocation list will be released on November 23.

Delhi: According to reports, 59,401 students have been admitted to Delhi University's undergraduate programmes as of now. The third round of seat allocation in the university ended on Thursday. Over 2,000 students withdrew their admission and more than 14,000 seats are vacant. Officials have reported that these seats will be filled up through spot rounds of seat allocation.

"As many as 59,401 students have been admitted to Delhi University colleges. Over 14,000 seats are vacant. Over 2,000 students have withdrawn their admission. We have also issued a list of vacant seats for the first spot allocation round of CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System)," DU's Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI.

There are 70,000 seats in the university's undergraduate programmes. "As many as 1,001 students have been admitted through sports quota, 438 students in ECA and 1,372 in CW," Gandhi said. He also said that unlike CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System), seats alloted in spot admission will be final and that there will be no upgradation to it.

The first round of spot allocation starts from November 21 to November 22 and the allocation list will be released on November 23. The candidates can accept the allocated seats between November 24 and 26. The last date for online payment of admission fees is November 27.

DU's admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases – application process, preference filling and seat allotment-cum-admission. This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) instead of their Class 12 marks.

(With inputs from PTI)

