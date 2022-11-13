Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). DU admissions 2022: Process through spot allocation to commence from November 20.

DU admissions 2022 : After the conclusion of the Common Seats Allocation System (CSAS) third round, the Delhi University (DU) will begin the process of admitting students into its undergraduate courses for remaining seats through 'spot allocation' from November 20 (Sunday), an official said today (November 13).

Unlike regular CSAS rounds, seats allocated in a spot admission round will be final. It will not be upgraded in any subsequent round of the spot admission system, the senior varsity official told media. The announcement of vacant seats under the first round of spot admission will made on November 20, according to a schedule released by the university.

The Delhi University will put out information about vacant seats under each programme and a candidate will be able to select only one programme, the official said.

The allocations will be done on the following criteria- availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of college and category. Candidates can apply for a spot allocation round from November 21 to November 22. The first spot allocation list will be announced on November 23 and a candidate would have to accept the allocated seat within November 24 to 26.

"It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in a spot round. Failure to accept the allocated seat in a spot admission round will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to the university and the candidate will be out of the CSAS," the official said. The last date for online payment of admission fee by candidates will be November 27.

"On the declaration of the first spot admission round, the admission of already admitted candidates will be locked, and they will not be considered for upgrades (except for supernumerary upgrades)," the official said.

"Similarly, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions on the announcement of the first spot admission round. In order to be considered in a spot admission round, a candidate will have to opt for 'spot admission' through his/her dashboard," he said. The university might announce more spot admission rounds at a later stage.

Until now, two rounds of seat allocations have been done. The total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500, of the 70,000 undergraduate seats the DU has on offer.

The varsity will declare the third round of seat allocation for undergraduate admission on Sunday. In the third round of the CSAS, admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas, including extracurricular activities, sports, children and widows of armed forces, and Kashmiri migrants, along with regular admissions.

More than 15,500 students were admitted to undergraduate courses across Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation, an official had said. Over 30,500 students, allotted programmes across the university's colleges, have frozen their seats while over 23,000 candidates opted for upgradation of seats after the second merit list, the official had said.

The university has also received 1,008 mid-entry applications. The varsity had given a window from November 5 to 7 for mid-entry for fresh applicants.

The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases – the first phase is the application process, the second phase was for preference filling, and the third phase was seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, the university is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released the CSAS, its admission-cum-allocation policy.

