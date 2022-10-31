Delhi University releases second list for seat allocations to UG programmes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The deadline to accept the allotted seats is November 1.

Delhi: A total of 145 candidates have accepted the college and programme allotted to them by the university of Delhi University in its second list of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes. The list for allocating seats was released around 1 am today. The deadline to accept the allotted seats is November 1.

"We released the list around 1 am on Monday. Students can go to their dashboard to accept the seat they have been allotted... As many as 145 students have already accepted the seat allotted to them by 4 am," said Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta in a statement to PTI.

As many as 59,100 candidates secured admission in DU's first round of seat allocations that concluded on the 25th of this month. Following the conclusion of the first round, the university displayed vacant seats for the second round. The candidates were given two days' time to opt for an upgrade and reorder their preferences. According to a DU official, nearly 60 percent of the candidates had opted for an upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference, and more than 25 percent of the 59,100 candidates have frozen their seats.

Candidates can check the list on its official website - admission.uod.ac.in.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Delhi University UG admissions: 54,000 students seal seats through fee payment

Latest India News