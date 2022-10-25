Delhi University UG admissions: 54,000 students seal seats through fee payment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The university, in its statement, said that the candidates who fail to pay the admission fees within the deadline will not be able to participate in any Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds thereafter.

According to reports, 54,000 among the 72,800 students, who accepted the college and course allotted to them by Delhi University, have sealed their admission through fee payment. As of Monday evening, 54,162 candidates paid their fees after their applications were approved by the university.

Around 80,164 students who had enrolled in the university had accepted the college and course allotted to them in the university's first round of seat allocations.

Just two days ago the university extended the last date for fee payment to DU's undergraduate programmes to October 25 (today). Earlier, the last date for online fee payment was the 24th of October. In a notification, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said: "On the request of candidates, and considering the Diwali festivities, the last date for payment of fees by the candidates has been extended to 02 pm, Tuesday, October 25, 2022."

The university, in its statement, also said that the candidates who fail to pay the admission fees within the deadline will not be able to participate in any Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds thereafter.

The university further stated that the number of vacant seats will be displayed tomorrow. Delhi University is conducting admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

Till last year, admissions were done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks which had cut-off marks as well. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.

