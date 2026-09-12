Gangster Amritpal Singh extradited to India from Moldova, 21 criminal cases registered in Punjab

Chandigarh:

Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has achieved a major breakthrough with the extradition of alleged gangster Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam alias Gurpal Singh from Moldova to India. The accused, who was allegedly working as the main hitman of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, was brought back to the country after a six-month intelligence-led international operation named 'Operation Eastern Reach'.

According to Punjab Police, Amritpal Singh had fled India using a fake passport and was subsequently arrested in Moldova while allegedly attempting to enter Ukraine. The operation was carried out by the Punjab Police's AGTF and OFTEC teams in coordination with central and international agencies. Police records show that a total of 21 criminal cases are registered against Amritpal Singh in Punjab. Of these, four cases are currently at the trial stage, while investigations are underway in the remaining 17 cases.

How Amritpal Singh fled India using a fake identity

According to the police, Amritpal Singh fled India in the last week of October 2024 using a fake passport issued from Chandigarh. The passport carried the identity of 'Gurpal Singh'. After leaving India, he first travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before moving through several countries and eventually reaching Moldova.

Arrested in Moldova while trying to reach Ukraine

Moldovan authorities arrested Amritpal Singh on February 24, 2026, when he was allegedly attempting to cross the Otaci state border to enter Ukraine. Following his arrest, Punjab Police and central agencies initiated the legal process to secure his extradition to India. His location and fake passport details were shared with central agencies, following which the process for issuing a Red Corner Notice was initiated and the notice was subsequently secured.

Six-month international operation named Operation Eastern Reach

The Punjab Police's AGTF and OFTEC Punjab conducted an intelligence-based international operation for around six months to trace and bring Amritpal Singh back to India. The operation, code-named 'Operation Eastern Reach', involved continuous surveillance and coordination between multiple agencies in India and abroad. Police said the operation was carried out with the assistance of central agencies as well as international agencies. Punjab Police has described the extradition as a significant achievement, particularly because it is the first extradition carried out by the force from a European country, according to the police.

Moldova court cleared extradition

The legal process to extradite Amritpal Singh to India continued for several months following his arrest in Moldova. On May 26, 2026, a court approved his extradition to India. Amritpal Singh subsequently challenged the decision, but the Court of Appeal Centru dismissed his appeal on July 16, 2026. With the dismissal of the appeal, the extradition order became final.

Four-member Punjab Police team brought him back

After the legal hurdles were cleared, a four-member Punjab Police team travelled to Moldova to take custody of the accused. The team took Amritpal Singh into its custody at Chisinau Airport on September 11, 2026, and brought him back to India. The accused and the Punjab Police team arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on September 12.

21 criminal cases registered against Amritpal Singh

According to Punjab Police records, Amritpal Singh faces 21 criminal cases in Punjab. The cases include charges related to UAPA and explosives, murder, the Arms Act, NDPS, extortion, the Passport Act and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police record includes five murder cases, nine cases under the Arms Act, one NDPS case and one case related to UAPA and explosives. Of the 21 cases, 17 are currently under investigation, while four are at the trial stage.

Which districts have cases against him?

The 17 cases under investigation are spread across several districts and commissionerates in Punjab. According to the police, seven FIRs are registered in Batala, four in Gurdaspur, two in Amritsar Commissionerate, two in Hoshiarpur, one in Ludhiana Commissionerate and one with the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar. The four cases currently at the trial stage are registered in Batala.

Amritpal Singh was allegedly Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's main hitman

Punjab Police has identified Amritpal Singh as an alleged key associate and main hitman of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. His alleged links with organised crime and the multiple cases registered against him made tracing his international movements a priority for the investigating agencies. His return to India follows a coordinated effort involving Punjab Police, central agencies and authorities in Moldova, culminating in the completion of the extradition process.

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