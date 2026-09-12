Traffic restrictions imposed in central Delhi till 9:30 pm for BRICS Summit, check list of routes to avoid

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Saturday imposed traffic restrictions and issued route diversions in Bharat Mandapam area for BRICS Summit 2026 with commuters likely to face diversions and restrictions in central Delhi and adjoining areas, police said. Delhi Police said the traffic restrictions will be in force from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, particularly around Bharat Mandapam and the Pragati Maidan area, as well as on major corridors connecting central Delhi with other parts of the city.

The roads that will face closure or restrictions include Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Tilak Marg, the India Gate and C-Hexagon area, Sardar Patel Marg, Patel Road, NH-48 and Parade Road.

In the wake of these developments, police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use metro services wherever possible to avoid delays caused by traffic restrictions and VIP movements linked to the summit.

Emergency vehicles will be given priority passage

Police also advised the motorists to follow designated diversion routes and directions of traffic personnel deployed across the affected stretches. However, the emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage, police said.

It should be noted that the traffic arrangements are part of security and movement measures for the two-day summit, being attended by leaders of BRICS member countries and representatives of partner nations.

Major diversions include:

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk: Traffic diverted towards Mathura Road and Tilak Marg.

Ram Charan Agarwal Chowk: Commercial vehicles are not allowed to proceed.

Mir Dard Chowk: Traffic diverted towards Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg.

Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle: Vehicles heading towards C-Hexagon are prohibited.

Janpath-Connaught: Traffic towards C-Hexagon will be diverted.

Patel Chowk: Vehicles diverted towards Windsor Place and RBI.

RML Hospital Roundabout: Prohibition of access towards Mother Teresa Crescent and Talkatora Road.

Vande Mataram Road/Simon Bolivar Road: Simon Bolivar Road will be closed.

Dhaula Kuan Flyover: Diversion on Sardar Patel Marg.

Moti Bagh flyover: Traffic restricted towards Shanti Path.

Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg: Traffic heading towards Africa Avenue will be diverted.

Madrassa T-Point: Vehicles heading towards Arbindo Road are prohibited.

Lodhi Road/Amrita Shergill Road: Amrita Shergill Road closed.

Lodhi Road/Max Mueller Road: Max Mueller Road closed.

Lodhi Road/Maharshi Raman Marg: Traffic restrictions on Maharishi Raman Marg.

Lodhi Road/Arch Bishop Macarius Marg: Arch Bishop Macarius Marg closed.

Under Lodhi Flyover: Traffic diverted towards Mathura Road.

Blue Dome: Oberoi Flyover/Dr. Prohibition of traffic towards Zakir Hussain Road.

Under Oberoi Flyover: Traffic diversion on Mathura Road.

U-Turn in front of DPS, Mathura Road: Traffic diverted towards Bharat Mandapam.

Ring Road/Bhairon Road: Traffic diverted towards Bhairon Marg.

Mandi House: Diversion towards Feroze Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Copernicus Marg.

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