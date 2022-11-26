JEE Main 2023: Are you eligible for exam? Check out age limit, syllabus, exam date and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2023

JEE Main 2023: Zeal can be seen in the science students who are waiting for the Joint Entrance Examination 2023 to conduct. JEE Main organized by National Testing Agency is one of the most famous but arduous exams in India. Every year, nearly 10 lakh students apply and appear for this examination. For the upcoming year, NTA may soon announce the schedule for this test. It is expected that NTA can make a big announcement regarding JEE Main 2023 by the end of this month. Students who want to pursue B.Tech, B.E, B. Arch and B.Plan courses can apply for this exam on the official website of NTA i,e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the reports, NTA can conduct this examination in two sessions. The first session can be conducted in the month of January before the board exams and the second session can be held in April 2023 after the board exams.

Who can apply for JEE Main 2023?

According to past trends, JEE Main preparation needs a lot of hard work. Students who qualified for the 12th standard last year and this year can apply for the examination. The students who are in class 12th this year are also eligible to appear for this examination. According to the reports, there is no age limit for the students to apply and appear for the examination.

What will be the mode for JEE Main 2023?

For the past few years, the JEE Main and Advance examinations are held in Computer-based test (CBT)mode.

Syllabus for JEE Main 2023:

For Paper- 1 which is for B.E and B.tech courses, questions from physics, chemistry and mathematics are asked. For B.Arch and B.Plan, students should prepare for mathematics, aptitude and drawing/planning. For more clarity, NTA will release the syllabus as per new trends.

Session 1 or Session 2, what marks will be considered?

Don't get confused between session 1 and 2 examinations. Your highest marks in either of the two sessions will be considered for the next round.

