Allahabad University: Students on protest against varsity over fee hike, gheraoed VC

Allahabad University: The varsity of Prayagraj is facing a major problem as the students of the university are protesting against the administration and the vice-chancellor. On Monday, the upset students took a drastic step and gherao the varsity's vice-chancellor. The protesters raised slogans against the vice-chancellor and the administration. The agitation among the students broke out when the administration decided to increase the fee. The students are demanding to roll back the fee hike for the last 83 days but their voice is still unheard.

As per news reports, student leader Ajay Yadav Samrat was leading the protest against the administration. The time when the vice-chancellor was leaving the office and heading towards her car, the agitated students surrounded her and raised slogans. Prior to the protest, pamphlets were distributed among the student to call for the protest.

The police force was deployed to control the protesters and avoid any destruction and harm. The protesters, led by student leader Ajay Yadav Samrat, gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Sangeeta Srivastava when she was moving towards her car after leaving office. Police and administration officials controlled the situation and made way for her.

The agitating students also got into a heated argument with Harsh Kumar, the varsity proctor, during the protest. Samrat said the students had been agitating against the fee hike for 83 days but the vice-chancellor did not even listen to their demands. The students have alleged that the fees for undergraduate courses, which were Rs 975 a year, have been hiked over 300 percent to Rs 4,151. Atrocities were observed on the campus, the student sangh even fasted and demanded to roll back the fee.

As per news reports, student leader Ajay Yadav Samrat said that they would continue to protest against the administration of the university till they (University's administration) didn't rollback the fee hike.

(with inputs from PTI)

