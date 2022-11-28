NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration for Mop Up Round begins, check all details here

Follow us on Image Source : NEET UG COUNSELLING 2022 MOP UP ROUND NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) recently released the schedule for the NEET UG Counselling 2022. As per the dates, the Mop Up Round has begun today for All India Quota Seats, Deemed Central Institute and State Counselling. From November 28, 2022, the registrations, choice filling, and locking for NEET UG have commenced today. It was stated that the registration and payment link will be activated today from 11 PM. Registration for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round will end on December 06, 2022.

Students have to register, pay and lock till December 2, 2022. The duration for choice filing is November 29, 2022, to December 2, 2022, up to 11.55 PM. According to the release schedule, the choice locking period starts from 3 PM to 11.55 PM. For completing the counseling process, students can visit the official website mcc.nic.in. As per the released schedule, the verification process will start from December 03, 2022, and remain open till December 04, 2022.

Check out the important dates for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round Dates

Seats Mop Up Round Counselling Dates AIQ Seats (Central Counselling) November 28, 2022 - December 6, 2022 Deemed + Central Institutes (Central Counselling) November 28, 2022 - December 6, 2022 State Counselling (Central Counselling) December 6, 2022 - December 13, 2022

According to the NEET UG Counselling 2022 schedule, the registration and payment links are activated from 11 AM today. To get more latest updates regarding the NEET UG Counselling 2022, students must visit the official website. Students may note that the NEET UG Counselling Mop Up Round started today is for Central Counselling which includes All India Quota Seats and Deemed Central Institute. This round also includes State Counselling. At first, students have to register followed by the payment process and seat locking.

