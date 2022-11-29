NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray vacancy result to release today | Check out latest update

Follow us on Image Source : NEET PG COUNSELLING 2022 STRAY VACANCY NEET PG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Result

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) can release the stray vacancy result today. Once, the result gets released, students will be able to download the result from the official website i,e. mcc.nic.in. Following the notice released by the counselling committee, the stray vacancy result was scheduled to release today, November, 29. Once, the NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result gets released, candidates have to report their allotted seat by November 29, and the last date for reporting as per the schedule is December 2, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Dates

Event to follow Date Stray Vacancy Seat Result November 29 (as per the schedule) Reporting December 02, 2022

Know how to check and download NEET PG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Dates

Step 1. Go to the official website of MCC i,e. mcc.nic.in.

Step 2. The link for the result will be provided on the homepage of the official website.

Step 3. Click on the link provided.

Step 4. Probably a pdf will be displayed on the new window.

Step 5. For the future, you can save and download the pdf file.

Step 6. For future reference, you can also take a printout for the same.

Students have to report their allotted seats once the result gets released. As per reports, the result may get released on the official website in a pdf format. As, the result for round 1, round 2 and Mop Up Round was released in pdf format. According to the official notice released, the seats will be offered to the students belonging to respective categories and Internal candidates of respective quota first. After the seat allocation of internal candidates or category candidates, they will be converted to General / All India Quota as per the counselling policy. Mop-up round choices will be considered if a student has not changed his options in the stray vacancy seat round.

Also Read: UP Board 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023: Date sheet likely to release soon

Also Read: Allahabad University: Students on protest against varsity over fee hike