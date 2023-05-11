CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 to be released soon on cbse.gov.in, Board issues Digilocker security pin

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 will be declared this week, as per media reports.

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 Date and Time, CBSE Board Latest News update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the class 10th and 12th results 2023. However, the exact date for releasing the results is not yet confirmed. It is expected that the board will release the CBSE class 10th, 12th results notice by today or tomorrow as per media reports. Over 38 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Board results. Those students will be able to download their results online by simply activating their CBSE Result Digilocker Accounts. Students will be able to download their mark sheets followed by the easy steps given below after the result declaration.

Students should note that they would need a six-digit security pin while downloading their results from the Digilocker accounts. The board distributed this Digi locker security pin to affiliated schools and instructed schools to share the same with the students.

If you have not yet received this six-digit security pin, you may contact the respective school for the same.

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: When will results be released?

A fake notice regarding the announcement of CBSE Class 10th and 12th results was viral on social media. The board has declared the notice fake in its latest tweet. The students are advised to be cautious of such fake news virally on social media and also from unscrupulous elements which regularly spread rumors on other social media platforms. The notice in regard to the result will be released on the official website only.

Students will be able to download CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023 from the CBSE websites - cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and results.nic.in, UMANG, and other ways. The board will soon release the notice regarding date and time on its website. Students have been advised to stay tuned to the official website of CBSE.

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: How to download CBSE Board Marskheets via Digilocker?

Students are required to visit the website of https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse for initiation of the Digilocker account confirmation process

Click on get started with account confirmation

To confirm your Digilocker account you need to select your class either 10th or 12th

Enter your School Code, Roll Number, 6 Digit Security Pin, and click on next

OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

Enter OTP and click on submit button

Your Digilocker account shall be activated

After confirmation, go to the Digilocker account

CBSE Board Result 2023 for your class will appear on the screen if published

Students should note that if they are already registered with the Digilocker Account, they will receive a prompted message 'Please click on Go to Digilocker Account

The board has also issued a user manual for students of CBSE-affiliated schools abroad. Students can check the ways to download CBSE 10th and 12th results via Digilocker after the declaration of results. Outside India, Students can check the user manual below.

