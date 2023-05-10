CBSE Board Results 2023 on May 11? FAKE notice goes viral on social media

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @CBSEINDIA29 CBSE Fake News notice goes viral on social media

CBSE Board Results 2023: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is on the verge of revealing the Class 10th and Class 12th Board Results 2023. The board is yet to confirm the date and time for CBSE Result 2023 announcement even though a fake notice has gone viral on social media. The fake notice claims that the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be announced tomorrow, May 11. However, CBSE in its latest tweet has red-flagged such notice and declared the notification fake.

The fake result date notice of CBSE Board stated that the CBSE is hosting its results on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Govt. of India. The students can access their results through the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and results.nic.in. The notice contained the sign of Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academics).

CBSE Board Result 2023 Awaited by Over 38 Lakh Students

Over 38 lakh students (38,83,710) are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Board Result 2023. Of them, a total of 21,86,940 students appeared in the Class 10 exam and 16,96,770 students appeared in the Class 12 board exams. The fake notice has stormed the students who took the CBSE board exams this year. The students in response demanded board to announce the result date to restrict such fake notifications or news claiming the CBSE 10th, 12th result date, time.

Students are suggested to be cautious of such fake news circulating on social media and also from unscrupulous elements which regularly spread rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms. The CBSE will declare the Class 10th, 12th results date on its official website-- cbse.gov.in. Students will be able to check their CBSE results through the official websites, Pariksha Sangam, UMANG app, DigiLocker app, SMS and IVRS system.