AP POLYCET Result 2023 OUT at polycetap.nic.in; Direct Link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP POLYCET 2023 Result Declared

AP POLYCET Result 2023: State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) Result 2023 today, May 20. Candidates who have applied for the AP Polytechnic entrance exam can check and download their POLYCET Result 2023 through the official website-- polycetap.nic.in.

To access the AP POLYCET rank card download window, candidates need to log in with their hall ticket number. SBTET is administering the POLYCET exam on behalf of the Department of Technical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ | AP ICET 2023 Admit Card released; Download link at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP POLYCET 2023 Result: How to Check Online

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to check the AP POLYCET 2023 Result.

Step 1: Go to the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'POLYCET Rank Card' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and click on the view and print Result button.

Step 4: The AP POLYCET Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Verify the details mentioned in the AP POLYCET Result 2023.

Step 6: Download the rank card PDF and print a hard copy for further reference.

Direct Link: AP POLYCET Result 2023

AP POLYCET 2023: Passing Marks

The minimum passing mark required to qualify the AP POLYCET 2023 examination is 25 percent or 30 marks out of 120. However, the SC and ST category candidates are exempted from the minimum passing marks criteria.