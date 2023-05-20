AP ICET 2023 Admit Card released; Download link at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP ICET Hall Ticket 2023 Download

AP ICET Hall Ticket 2023: Sri Krishnadevaraya, Anantapur has issued the admit card for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2023 today, May 20, 2023. Aspirants who have registered for the entrance exam can download their AP ICET hall ticket through the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates need to log in with their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth to download the AP ICET hall ticket 2023. The AP ICET 2023 examination will be held on May 24 in two shifts. The first shift will be held in the morning from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be held from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. The answer key for the same will be released on May 26.

The AP ICET 2023 examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in University constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates from unreserved categories will have to secure minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate, 45 percent in the case of reserved categories, to become eligible to take admission through APICET.

How to download AP ICET Hall Ticket 2023?

Aspirants can download the AP ICET Hall Ticket 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website of AP ICET – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link “Download hall ticket”.

Enter the registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

AP ICET hall ticket 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future use.

Direct Link: AP ICET Hall Ticket 2023