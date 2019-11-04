UPSC NDA 1 final result 2019 declared. Direct link to check result, list of qualified candidates

UPSC NDA 1 final result 2019

UPSC NDA 1 Final Result 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC NDA 1 final result at its official website upsc.gov.in. today. A Total number of 447 candidates have successfully qualified the UPSC NDA 1 exam. The result has been declared on the basis of written examination and the Interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence.

As per the Result notice issued by UPSC, the Medical Examination has not been taken into account while preparing these lists. As of now, UPSC has only uploaded the final result at its official website and marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

"The following is the list, in order of merit of 447 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union

Public Service Commission on 21st April, 2019 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 143rd Course and Naval Academy for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2020," the UPSC said in a release.

Candidates can check UPSC NDA 1 Final Result 2019 directly by clicking on below given Result PDF Link.

UPSC NDA 1 Final Result: Important notice for selected candidates

"The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational

qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC," the UPSC said.

Also if you have changed your address from the time of appearing in the examination, you have requested to inform the Army Headquarters of the same. "In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarter at the address given above," the release said.

How to check UPSC NDA 1 Final Result 2019

1. Visit the UPSC official website-- upsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on "Final Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2019".

3. Cklick on, "final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2019".

4. The UPSC NDA 1 Final Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

For detailed information regarding the date of commencement of the above courses, please visit the websites of Ministry of Defence i.e., www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in and www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in.