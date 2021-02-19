TNUSRB PC Result 2021 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI TNUSRB PC Result 2021 declared

TNUSRB PC Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the result of written examination for the recruitment of Police Constable (PC), Jail Warder Grade II, Warder and Firemen, today (February 19). Candidates who have appeared in the TNUSRB exam can check and download their TNUSRB PC on the official website - tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB Constable Prelims Exam was held on December 13, 2020.

The result has been released in PDF format. Candidates who are shortlisted in the TNUSRB Constable examination will now appear for the next phase of selection i.e. Certificate Verification, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test, and Physical Efficiency Test (CV, PMT, ET and PET).

TNUSRB PC PMT/PET Admit Card for eligible candidates will be uploaded on the official website soon. Candidates can view and download TNSURB PC hall ticket before attending CV-PMT-ET-PET.

