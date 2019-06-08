TBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Tripura Board Madhyamik Results to be declared today. Direct link to check result online

Image Source : PTI TBSE Class 10 Result 2019

TBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Tripura Board Madhyamik Results to be declared today; Direct links, how to check your score on Mobile

About TBSE Class 10 Exam 2019:

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE to declare the Tripura Board Madhyamik result 2019 today on June 8 at 9:45 am. The official announcement had made from Tripura Board of Secondary Education's (TBSE) office in Gorakhbasti, Agartala. The board will also be announcing the Madrasa Alim Results 2019 along with TBSE Class 10 Result 2019. Students who had appeared for the TBSE Madhyamik Exam 2019 and Madrasa Alim Results 2019 can check their results on the official websites -- tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in

As many as 46,585 students appeared for the TBSE Madhyamik Exam 2019 for Class 10 which was held between March 2 and April 1. Out of the total number of students, 21,739 boys and 24,846 girls wrote the Tripura Board Class 10 Exam 2019. The Tripura Board had announced the TBSE Class 12 Result 2019 on June 6 through the same official websites -- tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in and tsu.trp.nic.in.

How to check TBSE Class 10 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- tbse.in.

Step 2: Click for the link which says 'TBSE Madhyanik and Madrasa Alim Results'

Step 3: A new link will be opened in which you will have to enter your Roll Number

Step 4: Click on the 'Result' button.

Step 5: Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

How to get TBSE Class 10 Result 2019 via SMS/Mobile:

Step 1: Type 'TBSE10' 'your Roll Number'

Step 2: Send this to 7738299899

Other Websites to check TBSE Class 10 Result 2019: