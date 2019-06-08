TBSE Class 10 Results 2019: Madhyamik result 2019 declared. Direct link to check result online

TBSE Class 10 Results 2019

TBSE Class 10 Results 2019 declared; steps to check your score

List of official websites given by Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE to check TBSE Class 10 Result 2019:

How to check TBSE Class 10 Result 2019:

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE has declared the Tripura Board Madhyamik result 2019. Along with the TBSE Class 10 Result 2019 the board has also declared Madrasa Alim Results 2019 on the same website -- tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in . Students who had appeared for the TBSE Madhyamik Exam 2019 and Madrasa Alim Results 2019 can check their results on the mentioned official websites of Tripura Board.

Step 1: Visit the official website -- tbse.in.

Step 2: Click for the link which says 'TBSE Madhyanik and Madrasa Alim Results'

Step 3: A new link will be opened in which you will have to enter your Roll Number

Step 4: Click on the 'Result' button.

Step 5: Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

How to get TBSE Class 10 Result 2019 via SMS/Mobile:

Step 1: Type 'TBSE10' 'your Roll Number'

Step 2: Send this to 7738299899

About TBSE Class 10 Exam 2019:

As many as 46,585 students had appeared for the TBSE Madhyamik Exam 2019 for Class 10 which was held between March 2 and April 1. Out of the total number of students, 21,739 boys and 24,846 girls wrote the Tripura Board Class 10 Exam 2019. The Tripura Board had announced the TBSE Class 12 Result 2019 on June 6 through the same official websites -- tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in and tsu.trp.nic.in.

Who was the topper of TBSE Class 12 result 2019?

Tanushree Biswas of Chandrapur Colony Higher Secondary School in Gomati district had ranked first in the joint list of Humanities and Commerce candidates this year. She scored 451 marks with letters of distinction in five subjects.

When was TBSE Madhyamik Result 2018 declared?

The TBSE Class 10th results 2018 were declared on June 12 last year.