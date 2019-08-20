NEET Mop-Up Counselling Result 2019 declared: Direct link, download here

The Medical Counselling Committee on Tuesday announced the NEET Counselling Results 2019 for the mop-up round. Candidates can check NEET Mop-Up Counselling Result 2019 for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - medical entrance test, on official MCC website mcc.nic.in. The NEET Counselling Results for Mop-up round have been declared in a PDF list format that includes names and other details of the selected candidates.

NEET Mop-Up Counselling Result 2019 declared:

NEET Mop-Up Counselling Results 2019 have been declared for graduate seats for Central/Deemed Universities/ESI Allotment Round Mopup I - 2019. The PDF list of NEET Mop-Up Counselling Result 2019 includes details on the institute that has been allotted to the selected students, along with course, category and quota.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET Mop-Up Counselling Result 2019: More details

Candidates who make it to the list in NEET Mop-Up Counselling Result 2019 for admission to undergraduate courses in medical institutes across India, will have to report at the allotted university with original documents from August 21 to August 26.

NEET Mop-Up Counselling Result 2019 announced on mcc.nic.in: Direct Link

NEET Mop-Up Counselling Result announced on mcc.nic.in: Download PDF file