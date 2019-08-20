NEET Mop-Up Counselling Result 2019 declared: Direct link, download here

The Medical Counselling Committee on Tuesday announced the NEET Counselling Results 2019 for the mop-up round. Candidates can check NEET Mop-Up Counselling Result 2019 for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - medical entrance test, on official MCC website mcc.nic.in. The NEET Counselling Results for Mop-up round have been declared in a PDF list format that includes names and other details of the selected candidates.
NEET Mop-Up Counselling Result 2019 declared:
NEET Mop-Up Counselling Results 2019 have been declared for graduate seats for Central/Deemed Universities/ESI Allotment Round Mopup I - 2019. The PDF list of NEET Mop-Up Counselling Result 2019 includes details on the institute that has been allotted to the selected students, along with course, category and quota.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET Mop-Up Counselling Result 2019: More details
Candidates who make it to the list in NEET Mop-Up Counselling Result 2019 for admission to undergraduate courses in medical institutes across India, will have to report at the allotted university with original documents from August 21 to August 26.