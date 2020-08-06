Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow. Here's how to check Class 10 board exam results

Image Source : FILE Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to declare the class 10 board exam result 2020 tomorrow on the official website -- karresults.nic.in. Students who were anticipating their results can check their scorecards on the official website as soon as the board releases the result. They can also click on the direct link provided below, which will get activated soon as the announcement of the results.

Last month, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that the KSEEB class 10 results will be announced in the first week of August.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 2020, which was initially scheduled to be conducted between March 27 and April 9, was later held from 25 June to July, after its postponement due to COVID-19.

The state government conducted the examinations despite strong opposition from Congress and JD(S). At least 8.5 lakh students appeared for the KSEEB examination this year.

Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board exam Results 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board'

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details to login

Step 4: Press the submit button

Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will appear on the screen

