CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Update: PM Modi chairs meeting; favours wider consultations

CBSE Class 12th News: Amid growing uncertainty over the CBSE Class 12 board exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting last week to discuss if it is conducive to conduct exams or an alternative should be worked upon to promote the students, sources told India TV.

During the meeting which took place on May 21, sources said that PM Modi insisted on wider consultations and setting up a Group of Ministers (GoM) to discuss the matter with states. He said that a decision should be taken while keeping the safety and security of children in mind and also their future prospects, sources said.

Sources said that the Union Education Ministry briefed PM Modi about the extensive consultations done with teachers and parents in the last few days. The Ministry also informed him about the options that can be explored about the exams amid prevailing situation due to Covid-19.

The final decision will be based on the widest possible consultation and best possible option, sources further said.

The Centre last week set up a GoM to seek states' views on conducting Class 12 board exams amid Covid second wave. The GoM, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, met Education Ministers and Secretaries of several states and UTs virtually on Sunday. Besides Singh, the GoM comprised Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar. Union ministers Smriti Irani and Sanjay Dhotre also attended the meeting.

The CBSE had on April 14 cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of the worsening Covid situation in the country. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

