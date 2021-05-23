Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 12 Board: Exams likely to be conducted for 20 subjects, final decision expected on Tuesday

It is expected that the board exams for Class 12 will be conducted for only 20 subjects. The deliberations were made at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

A final decision on the matter is expected on Tuesday. According to sources, objective type questions will be framed for the students appearing in the examinations for major subjects.

Examinations will be conducted at home centres, however, invigilators of another school will be assigned duty, they said.

The meeting was graced by all States/UT Education Ministers, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards & stakeholders to discuss proposals for conduction of Class XII exams and entrance exams for professional courses. Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank attended the meeting along with Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani.

During the meeting, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it was willing to conduct exams in last week of June.

Back on April 14, the CBSE had announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The April and May edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains were also postponed. The board exams, which are usually conducted in February-March every year, were scheduled to be held from May 4.

The CBSE had announced that a decision on the Class 12 board exams will be taken on or after June 1. A major section of students and parents have been demanding that the Class 12 exams be cancelled in the wake of the pandemic situation.

