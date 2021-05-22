Image Source : PTI/FILE Will CBSE Class 12 Board Exam be cancelled? Govt sets up GoM to seek states' views

Class 12 Board Exam 2021: While lakh of students are waiting for a final decision on the conduction of CBSE Class 12 exam 2021, Centre on Friday set up Group of Ministers (GoM) to make a decision on Class 12 exam. The Group of Ministers include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, and Union Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The GoM is expected to take a decision on the conduction of the CBSE Class 12 exam after seeking the views of all states' education ministers. The meeting is scheduled on Sunday at 11 am.

Rajnath Singh will chair a meeting with the Group of Ministers (GOM) and all State Education Ministers on the upcoming Board Examination tomorrow. The meeting will be attended by Prakash Javadekar, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Smriti Irani along with State Education Ministers and Secretary Of Education.

According to reports, GoM will only discuss the conducting of CBSE and other professional exams in the meeting and no announcement will be made tomorrow. The final decision on CBSE Class 12 exams and other board exams will be announced by 29th or 30th May.

The CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students were supposed to begin from May 4 onward. Due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the Class 10 Board exams were, however, cancelled by the Board on April 15th and the ones for Class 12 CBSE candidates were postponed until further notice.

