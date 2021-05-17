'Cancel Class 12 Board Exams': Parents' association writes to PMO as uncertainty remains

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI

A section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Speculations were rife that a decision in this regard could be taken at a meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today. However, there has been no decision so far.

Raising concerns of the students, the India Wide Parents' Association, spearheaded by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, wrote a letter to Prime Minister's Office on Monday. She suggested that students be assessed and evaluated via internal assessment. Sahai, a lawyer and child rights' activist, voiced against postponement of the exams as it "could cause further anxiety, mental stress and depression among students".

"Postponement is not a good solution because if exams get postponed, results will also get delayed, leading to academic loss. Admission process for professional courses will get affected, students planning to go abroad will not get a chance to apply for coming semester," the letter stated.

On April 14, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of surge in coronavirus cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ever since, Class 12 students have been pressing for cancellation of their board exams.

"By conducting offline exams, we will be putting the lives of students, teachers and other staff at risk. Government must take a call now for 12th board like they did for 10th. International boards have already cancelled 12th board offline exams and are going ahead with internal assessment. Conducting offline exams is not possible for at least few months, due to the current situation," Sahai said in her letter to the prime minister's office.

Usually conducted in February-March every year, the exams were scheduled to be held from May 4. According to CBSE, situation will be reviewed after June 1 and students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted.

READ MORE: No decision yet on pending class 12 board exams, says CBSE

Latest Education News