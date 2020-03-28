Image Source : PTI BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Date, Time, Direct Link

BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2020: The Bihar School Education Board was expected to release BSEB Bihar Class 10 Results today. However, according to latest information available, BSEB is not going to release Class 10 Bihar Board Results or matric results anytime soon.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Not anytime soon

As per a latest update, BSEB has not yet concluded the evaluation process for Bihar Class 10 Board exam Results amid coronavirus crisis in India. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said that the evaluation process for matriculation examination has been postponed till March 31. It will be resumed after further notice, he said.

Bihar Board exams for Class 10 were held from February 17, 2020, and ended on February 24, 2020.

BSEB Bihar Class 10 Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit official website -- biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on 'Results'

Step 3: Select 'Class 10 Results'

Step 4: Select your stream

Step 5: Login, enter required details

Step 6: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear on your screen

Step 7: Download the result and take a print out for future reference

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Date, Time

The Bihar Board Class 10 Results are expected in second week of April. However, BSEB has not made any official announcement in this regard.