SSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Stenographer Grade C, D posts. Get details about eligibility, dates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notification today, inviting candidates for the Stenographer in Grade C and D posts. As per the notification, SSC Steno Notification 2019 is to release on SSC official website -- ssc.nic.in , on September 17, 2019.

Candidates for SSC Steno will be selected through Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2019, skill test followed by document verification. Class 12 passed candidates between the age group of 18-27 years can apply for SSC Steno Exam 2019. Candidates must know that the SSC Steno recruitment will be done through online mode only. They can apply for the post as for SSC Steno Jobs 2019 on SSC Website, once the official notification is released.

The number of posts has not been released yet, but once the official notification comes we will give you the updates in this regard. For this, the candidates are requested to keep visiting our website for latest updates. The direct link to the official notification for SSC Steno recruitment has been given below, which will get activated as soon as the SSC Steno recruitment official notification will be released.

Candidates will be required to appear for the SSC Steno Computer Based Test, after which a merit list will be prepared for the skill test. On clearing the skill test the Staff Selection Commission or SSC will recommend the selected candidates' names for appointment on the basis of total marks in the Computer Based Examination.

Aspirants should know that they will be required to pay Rs 100 as the application fees.

