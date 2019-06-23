Pune: Tensed over college admission, 16-year-old Maratha boy ends life after scoring 94.20% in SSC exam

Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE 16-year-old Maratha boy who scored 94.20% in SSC exam, ends life

In a tragic incident, Akshay Shahji Devkar, 16-year-old Maratha boy who had scored 94.20 per cent in his SSC exams killed himself at his residence in Pune. He had applied in the first year junior college of the reputed Rajarshi Shahu College in Latur. But, he was tense about whether he would get admission in the college of his choice despite his high score in SSC exams, his parents said.

According to the police, the incident was reported from Devlali village in Osmanabad district’s Kalamb taluka.

No suicide note was recovered from Akshay. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Shiradhon police station and police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide.

“The incident took place recently. His parents and other family members are in a state of shock," said Assistant Sub-Inspector SB Bansode.

"They will come to the police station on Sunday. Attempts are on to understand the exact cause behind Akshay’s suicide,” Bansode added.

Akshay had completed his primary education at a school in Devlali village and later took admission at the Sane Guruji School in Latur district for further studies.

His father works as a farmer and owns nearly five acres of land. Despite his family’s strained financial condition, Akshay studied hard in secondary school and scored 94.20 percent in SSC exams.

Akshay wanted to become a doctor, his family members said.

“He may have committed suicide due to this worry, but we are probing the case further…,” said an officer of the Shirdhona police station.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, who belongs to the Maratha community, expressed grief about the incident in a Facebook post.

The incident has brought to light the ghusmat (suffocation) of the Maratha community “due to reservation”, he said.

