SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 exam results declared. Direct link to check zone-wise result, cut-off marks here

Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 exam results released

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Results 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the CHSL 2019 Tier 1 Result today at the official website -- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their SSC CHSL Tier 1 Results 2019 now. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

Steps to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019

1. Visit the official website-- ssc.nic.in

2. Click on 'SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019'

3. Enter all the required details and click on submit

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 | Qualified list

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2018 - List-I: List of candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II for the posts of DEO in Departments other than C&AG

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2018 - List-II: List of candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II for the post of DEO in C&AG

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2018 - List-III: List of candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II for the posts of LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA

SSC CHSL Tier 2 2019 | Exam details

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 will be held on September 29, according to the SSC notification. A total of three rounds will be conducted but the last skill test round will only be qualifying in nature.

Tier-II Paper will be a descriptive type. It will be of 100 marks and will be held in pen and paper mode as opposed to the online exam in tier-I. The duration of the descriptive exam would be for one hour only.

It would comprise of an essay of 200-250 words and a letter/application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.

Also Read | RRB NTPC 2019: Attention! NTPC CBT 1 exam delayed; Railway board likely to release Admit Card by THIS month

Also Read | SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 results to be released today. Direct link to check zone-wise result, cut-off marks here

Also Read | RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 declared. Direct link to check scorecard here