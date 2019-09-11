SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 results to be released today. Direct link to check zone-wise result, cut-off marks here

SSC CHSL Result 2019 to be declared today

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam 2019 result anytime. According to SSC latest update, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 will be released on 11 September 2019 which means we can expect it today.

The SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was conducted from July 1 to July 11, 2019.

The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website-- ssc.nic.in. However, candidates are advised to keep their eye on the Commission's official website or indiatvnews.com for latest updates.

Candidates will be able to check the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off Marks 2019, SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result Direct Download Link from this article once it is activated.

How to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019

1. Visit the official website-- ssc.nic.in

2. Click on 'SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019'

3. Enter all the required details and click on submit

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

Direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 (to be activated soon)

Candidates will be able to check zone wise SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 directly by clicking on the above link, once it is activated.

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 results | Important details

Total number of registered candidates- 29.68 lakh

Number of Candidates appeared in the Examination- 13.17 lakh

Overall Percentage of attendance- 44.37%

Number of shifts- 25

Number of examination venues- 361

Number of Cities in which examination conducted- 146

Number of States/UT's in which examination was conducted- 33

Tentative date for declaration of result- 11.09.2019

SSC CGL Tier-II exam date- September 29, 2019

