SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 results to be released today. Direct link to check zone-wise result, cut-off marks here

SSC CHSL Result 2019 to be declared todaySSC CHSL Tier 1 Results 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam 2019 result anytime. According to SSC latest update, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 will be released on 11 September 2019 which means we can expect it today.
The SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was conducted from July 1 to July 11, 2019.
The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website-- ssc.nic.in. However, candidates are advised to keep their eye on the Commission's official website or indiatvnews.com for latest updates.
Candidates will be able to check the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off Marks 2019, SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result Direct Download Link from this article once it is activated.
How to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019
1. Visit the official website-- ssc.nic.in
2. Click on 'SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019'
3. Enter all the required details and click on submit
4. The result will be displayed on the screen
5. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference
Direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 (to be activated soon)
Candidates will be able to check zone wise SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2019 directly by clicking on the above link, once it is activated.
SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 results | Important details
Total number of registered candidates- 29.68 lakh
Number of Candidates appeared in the Examination- 13.17 lakh
Overall Percentage of attendance- 44.37%
Number of shifts- 25
Number of examination venues- 361
Number of Cities in which examination conducted- 146
Number of States/UT's in which examination was conducted- 33
Tentative date for declaration of result- 11.09.2019
SSC CGL Tier-II exam date- September 29, 2019
