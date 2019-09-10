RRB JE CBT 2 2019: ATTENTION! CBT 2 exam delayed, Railways to release admit card on THIS date; details inside

Image Source : FILE RRB JE 2019: ATTENTION! CBT 2 exam delayed, Railways to release admit card on THIS date; details inside

RRB JE CBT 2 2019: After alleged question paper leak and row over the selection process, the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has rescheduled the CBT 2 exam for the post of junior engineer (JE).

The RRB JE CBT 2 exam will now be conducted on September 19, 2019. While the admit card for the same will be released on September 15, 2019.

RRB JE CBT 2 exam had marred by several controversies. Many candidates have accused that the selection process for RRB JE CBT 2 was not fair and proper. The applicants alleged that since the exam was only screening in nature, everyone clearing the RRB JE CBT 1, should be allowed to appear for CBT 2.

Meanwhile, a question paper from RRB JE was found circulating on social media in which, one candidate and his associate were held for the same. Candidates who had appeared in the CBT-2 have taken to Twitter and are requesting the RRB to cancel the exam and reconduct the same.

However, the travel pass and exam city intimation letter for the RRB JE CBT 2 exam have been released for the qualified candidates.

How to Download RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019?

1. Visit the official regional official website of RRB.

2. Click on link Download RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019

3. Enter Application Number, Password and click on the login button.

4. The RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

RRB JE CBT 2 2019 | Exam pattern

Candidates must know that the Computer Based Test 2 or CBT 2 Exam 2019 will be conducted through online mode. Consisting of 150 questions, there will be negative marking in RRB JE CBT 2 Exam 2019, where 1/3rd for every incorrect answer will be deducted. General Awareness, Physics & Chemistry, Computers and Applications, Environment and Pollution Control, and Technical Abilities are the topics on which the candidates will be assessed in RRB CBT 2 Exam 2019.

RRB JE CBT 2 2019 | Selection process

RRB JE Recruitment 2019 will select the candidates on the basis of written exam and interview. After clearing the RRB JE CBT 2 Exam 2019 the candidates will be called for document verification round. A total of 13,487 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer(JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent(DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in Indian Railways, against advertisement number CEN.03/2018, will be recruited.

