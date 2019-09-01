RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: ATTENTION! Railway to release NTPC CBT 1 exam schedule by this date, details inside

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC admit card 2019 by this week. The candidates who are eagerly waiting for RRB NTPC admit card 2019 will be able to download their result soon on the official website i.e., rrbcdg.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

As per the official notification, the exam was scheduled to be conducted in September, there seems to be another delay in the process. However, since the board is busy conducting other recruitment exams like RRB junior engineer, RRB ALP Technician, therefore, the board is unlikely to announce dates in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the scrutinisation of the RRB NTPC is still on. The RRB NTPC process would commence only after the ongoing recruitment process and examinations are completed. The process is most likely to commence after September 5. The candidates are advised to keep visiting this page. Direct link to download RRB JE Result 2019 will be available here, once it is activated.

Candidates waiting for the RRB NTPC admit card will be soon able to download region wise RRB NTPC admit card 2019 through the official website.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | About exam

This will be the first stage computer-based test (CBT 1) for the recruitment at the post of Non-technical popular category (NTPC).

The RRB NTPC exam would have two stages-- a CBT followed by a skill test. This would be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The normalised score of CBT 1 will be used for shortlisting candidates for CBT 2, based on their merit.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Exam pattern

Exam Duration Total No. of Questions (1 mark each) Total No. of Questions General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning 90 minutes 40 30 30 100

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Negative marking

The CBT 1 will have negative marking wherein one-third mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Vacancy details

A total of 35,277 vacancies are notified for the recruitment out of which 10,628 are for level 12th pass while a total of 24,649 are for graduate degree holders.

ALSO READ | IBPS 2019: CRP-RRB result declared. Get direct link to check the result at ibps.in

ALSO READ | IBPS RRB 2019: PO, Clerk Prelims result released at ibps.in. Check Mains exam dates, pattern here