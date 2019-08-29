IBPS 2019: CRP-RRB result declared. Get direct link to check the result at ibps.in

IBPS 2019: CRP-RRB result declared. Get direct link to check the result at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS CRP RRB Result 2019 of prelims exam on the official website-- ibps.in . Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check their result. Here we provide you the direct link to get easy access to your IBPS CRP-RRB result 2019. Candidates should know that the link has not been activated yet but IBPS will shortly activate this link.

Direct link to IBPS CRP-RRB result 2019

With this, IBPS has released the CRP-RRB reserve List for Office Assitant and Officer Scale-I Provisional Allotment.

The online examination for the CRP RRBs VII for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) was conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on August 19, 25 and September 1.

IBPS 2019 | How to check IBPS CRP RRB Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS-- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the notification 'CRP RRB Result 2019'

Step 3: you will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your details as per requirement

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen after successful submission.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.