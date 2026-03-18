Delhi-NCR hit by heavy rains and thunderstorms, IMD predicts similar weather over coming days

New Delhi:

The Delhi-NCR region was struck by a sudden inclement weather spell as heavy rains, along with gusty winds and thunderstorms, swept across northern India on Wednesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a yellow alert for multiple regions.

Delhi, its adjacent cities of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, and several towns across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were placed directly in the path of the fast-moving system, setting the stage for a dramatic evening of weather activity.

Visuals from across the national capital showed traffic snarls as heavy showers struck during the evening rush. Blackouts were also reported from some parts of the region as heavy winds struck power lines.

According to data recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind speeds varied across different locations, with some areas experiencing significantly stronger gusts. The highest wind speeds were recorded at Pragati Maidan at 68 kmph and Pusa at 65 kmph. Other areas also saw brisk winds, including Palam at 50 kmph, Lodi Road at 46 kmph and IGNOU at 44 kmph. Meanwhile, Naraina recorded wind speeds of 41 kmph, and Pitampura saw comparatively lower gusts at 33 kmph.

Delhi-NCR rainfall prediction

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour is predicted to impact the entire Delhi NCR during the evening. The warning indicated that the system was already advancing rapidly towards the region.

Weather conditions in Delhi turned turbulent soon after the alert was issued at around 5.15 pm, as a sudden sandstorm swept through the city, followed by thunderstorms and rain. The sharp change brought some relief from rising temperatures, though it also disrupted normal conditions. The sandstorm extended to nearby areas, including Gurgaon and Noida, highlighting the widespread impact of the storm system.

The IMD has forecast further rainfall activity across Delhi and the wider NCR over the next 3 days, signalling continued unsettled weather in the region.