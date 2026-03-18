Shivam Dube shares reason behind choosing train over flight after T20 World Cup win

New Delhi:

All-rounder Shivam Dube chose an unusual route home after winning the T20 World Cup 2026, beating New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the rest of the squad prepared for a scheduled return via flights, Dube made a personal decision driven by urgency rather than convenience.

The 31-year-old left Ahmedabad within hours of the final, prioritising time with family over the team’s travel arrangements. With flights on the Ahmedabad–Mumbai route unavailable, he turned to the railways as the quickest way to reach home. Accompanied by his wife and a friend, Dube secured seats in a 3-tier AC coach for the early morning journey.

“I was feeling anxious to meet my child and my father at home... that is why I left early in the morning. I just could not wait,” Dube said at an event.

The decision came with its own challenges. Fresh off a global triumph, Dube was aware of the possibility of being recognised by fans during the journey. Despite those concerns, he weighed the options and chose what he felt was the most practical solution under the circumstances.

“There were no flights available, so I decided to take an early morning train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. We could have gone by road, but the train was quicker,” he added.

Dube talks about the challenge

Concerns from those close to him followed soon after. Family members and friends questioned whether travelling on a public train so soon after a high-profile victory could lead to unwanted attention. Dube acknowledged those worries but proceeded with a plan designed to minimise visibility.

"Everyone we spoke to-family and friends-was worried. They kept asking, 'What if someone recognises you at the station or on the train?'"

To avoid being identified, he relied on simple precautions. A cap, face mask and long-sleeved clothing formed part of his attempt to blend in. Timing also played a role in his approach, as he selected a departure just after 5 am, when footfall at stations is typically lower.

"I told my wife I would wait in the car until five minutes before the train's departure, then rush to board," he added.

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