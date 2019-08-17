RRB JE 2019: 7 tips and tricks to crack CBT 2 exam

RRB JE 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced RRB JE CBT 1 exam result just three days ago i.e., August 13. After the result declaration of RRB Computer-based test (CBT) 1, the candidates are left with a very short period of time around twenty days to prepare themselves for CBT 2 exam. With smart preparation and incorporating a few techniques, the candidates can ace the CBT 2 exam. We are providing you with seven tips and tricks to crack the RRB JE CBT 2 exam like a pro.

Analyse the syllabus carefully

First things first, it is advised that the candidates should understand the syllabus carefully first which is classified and concise. The preparation of RRB JE CBT-2 differs from SSC/GATE OR IES. So, the candidates should stick to the syllabus and prepare smartly.

Practice direct questions more

Candidates should focus on practicing direct questions rather than giving too much time to theory. As compared to reading theory, it will be beneficial for the candidates if they solve direct questions as it may also increase their efficiency. The level of questions are expected to be moderate so high-level questions should not be considered.

Make a proper time table

Candidates should make a proper time table including two-three subjects to study daily. To maintain efficiency, it’s advised to study two-three subjects daily in a loop instead of going for only one subject. And, at least hundred to two hundred direct questions should be practiced on a daily basis.

Don't leave the non-technical part

The non-technical part consists of 50 marks and it needs to be practiced daily. Candidates should require at least an hour daily to practice it, candidates who ace this section will definitely score good marks and get at the edge.

Plan a proper revision strategy

A well-planned revision strategy is also important because without revision whatever the candidates' study will be futile. So, at least every third-day candidates must revise whatever they have studied in the past two days. This cycle of revision must continue until the exam for a better result.

Formulas are very important

For RRB JE CBT-2 exam 2019, the numericals will be based on direct formulas mostly and thus students must remember them. A simple hack to remember all the formulas are that the candidates can write all the formulas on a sheet of paper and paste them in front of their study table which will help them to revise it. This is so important as in CBT 2 exam, virtual calculator is allowed and mostly there will be formula based numericals and those formulas must be on your tips.

Prepare short notes

Candidates should revise from the short notes to save time. RRB JE CBT 2 exam is all about smart preparation thus short notes are always a better option for smart and fast revision.

Since there is very less time left for CBT 2 exam, the exam is expected to be easy. So, prepare well, work hard and you can achieve your goal.

