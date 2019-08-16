Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC 2019: Application status delayed, Railways to release admit card by this date, check exam details

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) have not yet released any updates regarding the RRB NTPC 2019 examinations so far. Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC 2019 examinations are eagerly waiting for the latest updates for the same. Once released, it will be made available on the official website.

According to some media reports, the admit card will be released after August 31. This is in view of a new date being released for the RRB NTPC application final status. However, an official update to this effect is yet to be announced.

The RRB had released the application status for more than 1 lakh Group D Posts under RRC CEN 01/2019. Thousands of candidates had complained that their applications were rejected without any ground. Some of them said that their application was rejected on the basis of the photograph or signature not adhering to the prescribed standards and they have termed this as unfair.

The board has now decided to review the application. "All the complaints received regarding rejection of applications on grounds of Photographs, Signature etc. are being examined. The final outcome will be intimated to each and every candidate individually through SMS and E-MAIL latest by 31.08.2019," the board said.

After this issue is sorted out that the RRBs would give an update on the computer-based test (CBT) for RRB Group D 2019 candidates. The candidates would have to wait for the board to complete the above-mentioned process. Once the same has been completed, the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released.

Just after the RRB NTPC exam date PDF will be published for all accepted applications by the RRBs, candidates can check their status. After the publishing the RRB NTPC exam dates by RRBs, the link will be activated and the candidates will be able to download their admit card from the related RRB website.

After releasing the RRB NTPC exam dates, Railways will activate the link for downloading the RRB NTPC admit card 2019.

Here's how to download RRB NTPC admit card 2019:

1. Open the regional website of RRB-- rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'RRB NTPC admit card 2019 download'

3. Fill up the details asked on the page like registration id and password

4. Click on Submit button

5. Admit card for RRB NTPC will be available to download

6. Download the admit card by clicking on the option

7. Take a printout for future references

Note: Candidates who have applied for the examinations are suggested to keep eye on all the important updates on this page.