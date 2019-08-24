RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019

RRB JE CBT 2 2019: Admit Card for CBT 2 released. Get direct link to download hall ticket

The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has released the much-awaited RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 on all the regional official websites of RRBs. Aspirants who had applied and are going to appear for Junior Engineer Exam 2019 this year can download their admit card through the regional official websites of RRBs.

Direct Link to Download RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 for all regions

RRB JE CBT 2 Exam 2019 is scheduled to be conducted from 28 August 2019 to 1 September 2019 by RRB at various exam centres.

How to Download RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official regional official website of RRB.

Step 2: Click on link Download RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019

Step 3: Enter Application Number, Password and click on the login button.

Step 4: The RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

RRB JE CBT 2 Exam 2019 Pattern

Candidates must know that the Computer Based Test 2 or CBT 2 Exam 2019 will be conducted through online mode. Consisting of 150 questions, there will be negative marking in RRB JE CBT 2 Exam 2019, where 1/3rd for every incorrect answer will be deducted. General Awareness, Physics & Chemistry, Computers and Applications, Environment and Pollution Control, and Technical Abilities are the topics on which the candidates will be assessed in RRB CBT 2 Exam 2019.

RRB JE CBT 2 Exam 2019 Selection Process

RRB JE Recruitment 2019 will select the candidates on the basis of written exam and interview. After clearing the RRB JE CBT 2 Exam 2019 the candidates will be called for document verification round.A total of 13,487 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer(JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent(DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in Indian Railways, against advertisement number CEN.03/2018, will be recruited.