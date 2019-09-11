RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 declared. Direct link to check scorecard here

RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Direct link to check here

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 has been released on the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examinations can check the result on the official website. However, the candidates are advised to read this article to know more details.

How to check RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019?

1. Visit the official website of RBSE-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

2. Click on 'Class 10 supplementary result 2019'

3. Enter your roll number

4. Click on submit

5. The result will be displayed on your screen

6. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 | DIRECT LINK

Also Read | ESIC IMO Result 2019 declared at esic.nic.in. Here's how to check the result

Also Read | RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 to be out on this date. Here's how to check the result